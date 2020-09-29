Voters have less than a week to make sure they are registered for the Nov. 3 general election, ballots for which will include a multitude of issues.
Voters across Northeast Texas will be joining in the contest to determine the next president of the United States, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, with several statewide races also on the ballot.
While most of the countywide races were determined in the July political party primary runoffs, there are also elections for city councils and school boards, a major bond proposal for Caddo Mills and the potential of the creation of the county’s newest incorporated town.
Monday, Oct. 5, is the final day to register to vote for the elections. Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Only three county and area races are scheduled to be determined.
• Republican John G. Browning of Rockwall will face Democratic Party nominee Craig Smith for the post of Place 6 on the Fifth Court of Appeals. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Browning to replace the late Justice David Bridges, who was the GOP nominee for the spot before he was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Royse City on the night of July 25.
• The contest for Texas House District 2 is pitting Republican Bryan Slaton of Royse City — who defeated incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn in the GOP runoff — against Democrat Bill Brannon.
• The contest for Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 has Republican Richy Valenzuela facing Democratic Party candidate Glenn Stone.
There will also be races for city councils in the cities of Greenville, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Josephine, Quinlan and West Tawakoni and for the boards of the Greenville, Boles, Lone Oak, Royse City and Wolfe City school districts.
Greenville residents will also be voting for or against a proposed senior property tax freeze, the legalization of retail liquor sales (i.e. liquor stores), and a $4.5 million bond for an extension to Roy Warren Parkway.
Caddo Mills ISD is hosting an election to determine a $90 million bond proposal and there is an election to determine the proposed incorporation of the Town of Poetry along the Hunt/Kaufman county line
Early voting for the elections is scheduled Oct. 13-30 in two locations only in Hunt County. Voting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Oct. 18 and 20 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
