The Community Seeds of Lone Oak will be offering Hunt County families free food boxes again this weekend but at a different location.
Volunteers are also being sought to assist with the program.
The ministry, in combination with Service of Hope, will be delivering USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes between 10 a.m. andnoon Saturday in the parking lot of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road in Greenville.
The past three weeks the donations had been conducted at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville.
It will be the third week the giveaway is conducted at the church, but Community Seeds Executive Director Bertram Cooper said next week’s event will be held at the parking lot of Greenville High School.
Once on the lot, the participants will open their vehicle trunk and follow the directions of the parking lot attendants.
The participants will be asked the number of people in their household and the volunteers will load one box of vegetables and fruits and one box of daily products for families of up to four people and two boxes of each for families of five or more.
Once loaded, volunteers will close the trunk and the participants will follow the directions of the parking lot attendants to exit.
Volunteers are still needed to assist with the giveaways and are asked to be at the school at 9 a.m. Saturday for orientation, to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and lunch and be able to lift 10-15 pounds.
Community Seeds is also offering free lunches for area children. The lunches are being provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the organization’s office, 602 College St. in Lone Oak.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
