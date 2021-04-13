Volunteers are being sought for year’s For The City campaign, scheduled June 2-5.
During For The City, volunteers from area churches head out across the community helping others and providing services while preaching the Gospel.
Volunteers will be provided their work assignments when they arrive each morning. Activities which have been conducted in previous years have included painting, yard work, public area cleanups along major thoroughfares as well as public parks, schools and public buildings and ramp Building in conjunction with Golden K Kiwanis.
Random Acts of Kindness have included mowing and yard cleanups for local elderly residents, shut-ins, and others who are unable to perform the tasks.
The biggest single project undertaken during the 2020 For The City campaign in Greenville was the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridges along the Longbranch Trail
There will also be prayer walking and driving in neighborhoods and public areas, a food Drive and distribution to local food banks, small outdoor carpentry projects and clippings and brush hauling.
Those wanting to sign up, or who may want additional information can visit the web site at forthecity.info
