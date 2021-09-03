Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones has issued a notice, indicating that visitations of inmates at the Hunt County Detention Center have been suspended immediately due to rising COVID-19 cases:
Jail staff that have contracted the virus have been asked to isolate at home to limit the potential spread and these employees may not return to work until cleared while following CDC Guidelines. Inmates confirmed to have COVID-19 are quarantined and are receiving medical care.
Jones said, “we are taking every precaution to insure there is minimal spread of the virus in our facility.”
