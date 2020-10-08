Fans of elaborately decorated undergarments can view all of the entries during tonight’s 12th annual Bras for the Cause from the comfort of their own homes.
Organizers of the event, which helps raise funds toward awareness and prevention of breast cancer, have also arranged opportunities for food and entertainment this evening, as “BRApocalypse 2020” goes live and virtual.
Several of the “Big Boobs” were on hand at Tuesday’s Greenville Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours, which featured a preview of the Bras for the Cause.
Activities begin at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live at the Bras for the Cause Hunt County Facebook page, www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo and will continue through broadcasts across several local Facebook pages, each one broadcasting different programming.
Unlike previous years, the bras will not be displayed in various locations along Lee Street downtown, but bowing to the COVID-19 situation, are available to be seen online.
On the Bras for the Cause Facebook page, a slide show of the submitted decorated bras is available, as well as short videos of contestants participating in “shameless campaigning” for votes.
Katy Hurry Ridge explained that the voting this time around will also be provided through the same method.
“Just make sure and donate,” Ridge said. “It is going to be super important this year.”
Live music sets from local musicians will be shown on the Friendlee News Facebook page and a “Tonight Show” format talk show will be presented on the Landon Winery Facebook page, which will include virtual wine tastings, interviews, videos and surprise guests.
There will also be opportunities on the pages to purchase entries and specials from several downtown restaurants, so dinner is also covered.
“And a percentage of the sales will also go back to Bras for the Cause,” said Pud Kearns.
All broadcasts will show the awards ceremony, which is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. when online voting closes.
Bras for the Cause has raised over $1 million for the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation in the past 11 years, with funds going to purchase equipment for the cancer center and to provide support for local cancer patients.
