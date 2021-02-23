More information will be presented, beginning this evening, on the future of U.S. 380 west of Hunt County.
The Texas Department of Transportation is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement for a proposed project to construct the Spur 399 Extension in Collin County from U.S. 75 south of McKinney to U.S. 380 east of McKinney. The TxDOT notice advises the agency is conducting an online virtual public scoping meeting on the proposed project, to begin at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 23.
It is not a live event and can be viewed anytime through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
The virtual public scoping meeting materials will be posted to www.keepitmovingdallas.com/Spur399EISScopingMeeting and will consist of a prerecorded video presentation explaining the proposed project, which includes both audio and video components, along with other exhibits and materials for people to review.
Anyone without internet access can call 214-320-4469 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process. Comments may be provided online or by email, mail or voicemail.
The study area for the proposed project includes the cities of McKinney, Fairview, Lowry Crossing and New Hope. In early 2020, TxDOT completed the U.S. 380 Feasibility Study which recommended an alignment for the Spur 399 Extension between U.S. 75 and U.S. 380 in Collin County. In this EIS, TxDOT will evaluate the portion of the recommended alignment on a new location on the west side of the McKinney National Airport in addition to other alternatives that satisfy the purpose and need within the study area. Alignments will be evaluated in consideration of input received from Federal, State, and local agencies as well as stakeholder groups and the public. The proposed Spur 399 Extension alignment would accommodate an eight-lane freeway with frontage roads on each side to manage congestion and north-south mobility, connectivity, traffic operations and safety.
The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace residences and non-residential structures, depending on the alternative. Relocation assistance will be available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, is available on the virtual public scoping meeting website or can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling 214-320-4469.
Comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and can be submitted online through the project website, by email to Stephen.Endres@txdot.gov, or by mail to Mr. Stephen Endres, P.E., TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 East US Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150-6643. Verbal comments may be submitted by calling and leaving a voicemail at 833-933-0440. All comments must be received or postmarked before Wednesday, March 10. Responses to comments received will be available online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/Spur399EISScopingMeeting once they have been prepared.
