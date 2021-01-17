A memorial service honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be presented in Greenville for King’s birthday Monday.
The service will be offered at 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestview Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 5605 Wesley St. in Greenville and will be recorded on video.
Participants in the program will be the Rev. Clay Price, president of the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance; Willie Hobdy, president of the NAACP Greenville, Texas Unit; Dan Perkins, board trustee with the Greenville Corporation for Cultural Diversity and featuring the Rev. Phillip M. Dukes, pastor of Crestview Christian Church as guest speaker.
The service will be played over social media at www.facebook.com/TruevineBC91 on Monday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m.
A parade traditionally held in King’s honor during the holiday weekend, which this year had been scheduled by the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Greenville Branch of the NAACP, was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
