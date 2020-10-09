COMMERCE — A virtual auction benefiting the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum will begin this coming Wednesday and continue until Saturday, Oct. 17.
Once bidding starts Wednesday, people wishing to support the museum and/or find unique Christmas gifts will be able to see photos of the items, bid on them, and purchase raffle tickets by visiting the museum’s website at www.netxcm.com.
This year’s virtual auction is taking the place of the museum’s annual traditional standard auction, as a precaution against COVID-19.
"Although we will miss seeing our friends and supporters, there are advantages to the online silent auction,” said auction co-chair Becky Adams. “We hope to reach bidders who might not live close enough to attend the silent auction in Commerce.
“For some, this will be a more convenient way to bid,” Adams added. “We will have items displayed at the Children's Museum for anyone who would like to see them.”
The items that will be up for auction will include “handcrafted, one of a kind” items, original artwork and floral arrangements, as well as furniture, home accents, holiday decor, and jewelry.
Raffle tickets can be purchased online, at https://bit.ly/2YcQQ8x, for $5 each or a batch of five tickets for $20. The raffle will be for $250 VISA gift cards, which will be given to four different winners. The drawing will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, with its 50-plus interactive exhibits and play areas, has been visited by an average of 35,000 children annually since opening at its original location 18 years ago. Last year, the museum was moved to its current location at 100 Maple St. in Commerce.
The still relatively-recent move coupled with reduced visits because of COVID-19 makes the auction, as a fundraiser, even more crucial, event planners say.
"A year ago, we were challenged with moving and opening a new building,” said auction co-chair Beckey Thompson. “Now, a year later, we are challenged with all the changes caused by COVID-19.
“It has been a tumultuous year for the Children's Museum, as well as so many others,” Thompson added. “The Virtual Silent Auction will hopefully provide funds to meet these challenges."
The museum is currently open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, and private groups can be scheduled Wednesday through Sunday. If scheduling a private group, no other visitors will be permitted to enter the Children's Museum.
For social distancing and to allow for more time to keep the museum clean and sanitary, those wanting to visit the Children’s Museum will need to make reservations.
The museum is open in the mornings, 9:30 a.m. to noon, and afternoon hours are 1-4 p.m. Visitors can reserve their spot online at netxcm.com or by calling the museum at 903-886-6055.
