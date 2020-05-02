As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the VEX Robotics division of Innovation First International has repurposed their manufacturing facility in Greenville to mass produce their own, specially-designed face shields for medical workers.
The face shields, which they’ve named RobotShields, were designed in partnership with robotics coaches and students with the Robonauts robotics team in Houston, who developed the original concept and design and built a prototype.
Since helping the group further develop their prototype for manufacturability and mass production, VEX estimates that they now produce about 250 RobotShields per hour.
Dr. Leah Madsen of Baylor Scott and White Primary Care Associates in Greenville is quoted in a press release as saying about VEX’s face shields, “I cannot tell you how much we all love the RobotShields. They protect us, and we feel great wearing them.
“Their design is lightweight, and clear so we don’t feel like we’re looking through water,” Madsen continued. “Our staff can even wear their glasses. They’re exactly what we’ve needed.”
In addition to RobotShields, VEX has also been manufacturing Ear Savers, which have a soft, “comb-like” structure to improve comfort while wearing a facemask.
VEX has been donating some of the RobotShields and Ear Savers to area medical workers, including those at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
The company has also donated several pieces of personal protective equipment to Hunt Regional Healthcare, and is supporting several hospitals throughout Texas, and out of state as well.
“For VEX, the hope now is to empower innovators everywhere to use their skills to help others during this time,” CEO of Innovation First International, and Greenville native, Tony Norman said. “We have experienced firsthand how the power of community, collaboration and ingenuity can change lives.”
In addition to shifting the focus of their production to the manufacturing of PPE, VEX has also launched a social media campaign, #RoboticsSavesLives, in an effort to encourage young people to use their ingenuity and collaborate on innovative ways to address the coronavirus situation.
