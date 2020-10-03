The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in yet another annual tradition being canceled.
The Hunt County Veterans Day Parade, which has been hosted by the Disabled American Veterans of Hunt County Chapter in Greenville and held on the Saturday before Veterans Day the past several years, will not take place as scheduled.
“I believe the mayor has canceled it according to the governor’s edicts,” said the DAV’s John Turner.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation in July giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than 10 and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.
“Large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” Abbott said in the ruling. “Restricting the size of group gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe.”
But Turner said there will be at least one event being held downtown to honor veterans this year.
Driggers Realty Services is sponsoring a luncheon and concert at the Texan Theater on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
“It will be free and have live music and will be for veterans only,” Turner said.
Seating is limited for the event. Reservations are required by calling Driggers’ office at 903-454-6437.
Also during the past several years, Vitas Healthcare in Greenville has hosted a luncheon for all area veterans following the parade. A representative with the company said Friday while the luncheon will not be held, there are plans to schedule an event honoring veterans this year and expects additional details to be released soon.
