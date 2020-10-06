For about 20 years, the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center has worked to help children who are victims of sexual assault find hope, healing and justice.
Next week, a two-day fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center will be held at Vintage & Lace Boutique Marketplace in Greenville. The event, which is being called the “Fall Charity Shing Ding,” will be from noon to 7 p.m., on both Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Shing Ding will feature vendors selling their wares in the parking lot of Vintage & Lace, with proceeds from their vendor fees going toward the Children’s Advocacy Center. There will also be a raffle and a pumpkin sale benefitting the center.
However, the event is still in need of more vendors.
“We currently have about 10 lined up, but we need about 30 more,” Cheryl Hope of Vintage & Lace told the Herald-Banner.
The deadline for vendors to register for a spot at the charity event is this Saturday. Those interested in selling at the Shing Ding may call 214-502-7030.
The Shing Ding will also feature a bounce house and a costume contest.
Parking will be in the neighboring Tuscan Slice parking lot, with volunteers from the Greenville Noon Rotary Club transporting customers between the two parking lots by golf cart.
“I’m just really excited to be able to offer something like this to the community,” Hope told the Herald-Banner.
“When I was in high school, I wanted to go overseas and be a missionary,” Hope said in a video posted on the advocacy center’s Facebook page. “It was my Aunt Rosie who told me, God bless her, ‘to just be a missionary in my own backyard.’”
Services that the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center offers include forensic interviews, investigations of allegations, as well as therapeutic and medical services.
