Almost 3,500 Hunt County residents have reportedly been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hunt Regional Healthcare has scheduled an additional opportunity next week for residents to receive their second dose.
A total of 5,292 Hunt County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of the last report issued on Feb. 12. All Hunt County offices remained closed Wednesday due to the inclement weather conditions.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Wednesday that there had been 136 deaths in Hunt County attributed to COVID-19. A total of of 76,816 tests for the virus had been performed in the county.
State officials were reporting that 6,481 Hunt County residents had received the first dose of the vaccine as of press time Wednesday, an increase of 267 people since Saturday. Another 3,497 people were reportedly fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, 1,019 more than was reported Saturday.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The Hunt Regional Medical Center reported that due to the inclement weather conditions the second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for this Friday has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 10-3 p.m.
Those who received their first vaccine dose at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Jan. 29, are asked to use the following link, https://tinyurl.com/z0oon5l8, to schedule a time for you to receive the second vaccine on Feb. 24.
The process will be the same as the first clinic. Individuals should remember to bring the vaccination card they received on Jan. 29 when they received their first dose.
Although the above form asks for insurance information individuals will not be responsible for any portion of the bill. Hunt Regional will only be billing insurance providers to cover the cost of the vaccine administration.
Hunt Regional is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
