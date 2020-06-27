UPDATE 11:15 a.m. with information from Hunt County’s daily COVID-19 report.
Hunt County has added 28 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Rockwall County reported about 100 more cases Thursday night, representing a week’s worth of statistics.
Almost 4,000 people have been tested for the virus in Hunt County.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individuals in question included 17 people from Greenville, five from Quinlan, two from Caddo Mills and one each from Campbell, Commerce, West Tawakoni and the Hunt County area of Wills Point. All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
One patient who had been hospitalized was reported released.
Stovall’s office reported Saturday morning the county had recorded 392 positive COVID-19 cases with 114 recoveries. A total of 272 cases were considered as active, with 255 of the patients reported recovering at home and 17 patients remaining in the hospital, one more than Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,959 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 63 more than had been reported Thursday and 1,369 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Babara Neville reported Friday night there were dozens of confirmed cases added to the county’s total.
“You will notice an increase of 98 cases reported today,” Neville said. “This is because we have not received new cases from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for over a week due to their transition to a data management system. Had DSHS continued daily reports since last Thursday, we would have seen an average of 14 cases a day over the previous week. Remember that even ‘new’ data is about two weeks old, and actions taken by Texans today won't reflect in the numbers for about two weeks. Rowlett's Health Department has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Rockwall County portion of Rowlett. One person is in their 80's, and one person is under 10 years of age.”
