For the past couple of decades, the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and the Crisis Center of Northeast Texas (CCNETX) have been working to help sexual abuse survivors of all ages find hope, healing and justice.
Both CAC and CCNETX provide services that include conducting forensic interviews and working with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, prosecutors, and medical and mental health professionals in coordinated investigations. While the multidisciplinary team of professionals that CAC and CCNETX work with are crucial to fulfilling their mission, volunteers also play an important role in the organizations’ services.
For that reason – and because of precautions against COVID-19 potentially keeping sexual assault victims in tighter quarters with their abusers, and therefore increasing the need for the services provided by CAC and CCNETX – both groups are seeking more volunteers.
“Before schools shut down for COVID, we did about six to eight forensic interviews per day in Hunt County, because we received more outcries because kids were in school, where they were around trusted adults,” Amy Ramsey, director of community outreach and education for CAC and CCNETX, told the Herald-Banner.
“But, when the schools first closed down, the number of outcries we received in Hunt County decreased by 40 percent,” Ramsey continued. “Then, when schools started re-opening at the beginning of the school year, we saw a big increase in outcries … in September of this year, we did 53 forensic interviews in Hunt County, which was a record for us.”
Forensic interviews are done to gather information from a victim or witness to use in legal proceedings such as court hearings. They are an especially key component in many child protective services investigations.
While the interviews are handled by professionals, CAC and CCNETX rely on volunteers to perform a variety of duties, which include:
• Hotline Advocates, who provide crisis intervention and support callers on their 24-hour hotline, 903-454-9999.
• Hospital Advocates, who provide support and crisis intervention to victims and their families at local hospitals.
• Office Assistants, who welcome families and children to the center and also engage and sit with children and family members while they talk to investigators.
• Special Events Volunteers, who assist with events and fundraisers.
Through each of these roles, volunteers help both organizations provide emotional support, crisis intervention and information to survivors and their family and friends, so they can better understand sexual assault, law enforcement procedures, the sexual assault examination process, legal process, counseling opportunities and other information.
“Every 15 hours, there is another confirmed case of sexual abuse in Hunt County,” Ramsey said. “These perpetrators and victims are everywhere, so this is real, alive and it happens.”
Those wanting to learn more about what CAC and CCNETX do or are interested in volunteering can call 903-454-9999.
The organizations’ services are provided to the public free of charge and are funded through grants and fundraising efforts.
