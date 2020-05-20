Hunt County has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, while also noting more individuals have recovered from the virus.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department had completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included a male, aged 31-49, ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, who is recovering at home. The second is a male, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75442, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area, who is recovering at home.
As of Wednesday morning, Stovall’s office was listing 68 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 45 people were said to have recovered, two more than at the same time Tuesday, while 20 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
