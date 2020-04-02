Hunt County now has six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall announced the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the two individuals included a female, aged 18-30 from zip code 75401 and a male, aged 50-64, from zip code 75422, the northwest corner of the county.
The individuals previously reported from Hunt County have included a male over the age of 65 also residing in zip code 75442, an 18-30-year-old female living within the city limits of Commerce, a male over the age of 65 residing north of Quinlan and a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to meet again Friday, to consider extending and/or amending the county’s stay at home order that was implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt Regional Healthcare has scheduled a blood drive Monday, to help meet the demand for blood that has occurred because of the situation. The agency has partnered with Carter BloodCare for the event. Sign-ups are available online at https://buff.ly/39rBiQH.
Meanwhile, counties in the immediate area were continuing to report increases in the numbers of cases as of Wednesday.
Hunt County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the commissioners are expected to convene at 10 a.m. Friday, to consider extending the disaster declaration approved March 24, which prohibits anyone not working under or traveling to an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The order is set to remain in effect through 11:59 a.m. Friday.
But Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday, which follows the decision by President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to enhance social distancing guidelines and extend the deadline for these guidelines to April 30.
Ray said Friday’s meeting, which will be held in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville, will not be open to the public due to the emergency order but will be offered live online.
The Rockwall County Department of Emergency Management was reporting nine cases as of Wednesday; one confirmed case each from the cities of Rowlett and Royse City, three in Fate and with four more cases in Rockwall.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of Thursday morning among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 184 confirmed cases with one fatality, Kaufman County had four confirmed cases. Hopkins County had four cases, Van Zandt County reported two cases with one fatality each and Fannin County reported one case.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
