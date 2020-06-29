Greenville Mayor David Dreiling chose Monday morning to cancel the 28th annual Park Street July 4 parade, presented by the Park Street Historical Association, which had been scheduled Saturday morning, and has postponed the City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department Bottle Rocket Bash, which had been planned on the evening of July 4 evening at the Greenville SportsPark.
The vote came following Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation allowing mayors and county judges to limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 100 people to help with social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19. A full story is being prepared for Tuesday’s Herald-Banner.
