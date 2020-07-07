Hunt County reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday night.
The county is also reporting significant increases in the number of recovered persons and a decrease in the number of people still in the hospital.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the individuals included 38 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, 22 from Caddo Mills, 13 from Quinlan, five from Commerce, four from Lone Oak, three from Campbell, two from Wolfe City and one from Celeste.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, with the exception of one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County now has 616 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The large number reported Monday night is due in part to the health department having been closed during the July 4 holiday weekend and covers the statistics from July 3-6.
The county’s daily COVID-19 update indicated there were 453 current cases, with 439 patients recovering at home and 14 people in the hospital, five fewer than were reported Saturday.
A total of 155 people had recovered from the virus, 21 more than was reported Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,350 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 62 more than had been reported Monday and 1,760 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
• Additional information on the local COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
