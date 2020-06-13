Hunt County recorded nine more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday evening, with more than a third of the county’s total cases reported during the past week and with more than 3,300 tests reported locally.
Nine more recoveries were also reported Saturday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined all nine of the latest individuals came from the city of Greenville. Eight of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The individuals in question included a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75402, who has been hospitalized; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; and a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401.
An earlier reported case, a male, aged 65 plus from,ZIP Code 75453, which includes the Lone Oak area, who had been recovering at home, was hospitalized as of Friday evening; and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; has been discharged from the hospital.
Stovall’s office reported this morning that there have been 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 115 of which are current cases, with 110 patients recovering at home. The total of 65 recovered patients is nine more than what was reported Friday. even as there have been 59 new confirmed cases since Monday, which makes up 32.96 percent of the cases in the county.
A total of five cases of Hunt County residents were reported hospitalized as of Saturday morning. There were also two other hospitalized patients in the Hunt Regional Medical Center from other counties.
Hunt County has reported multiple new confirmed cases for five straight days. The 68 COVID-19 cases reported locally since Monday make up 36.75 percent of the county’s 185 total reported cases.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Saturday morning, 3,329 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, 24 more than the last report Thursday morning total, and an increase of 133 people since Wednesday and 649 more since Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.