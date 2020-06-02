The number of patients confirmed to be carrying COVID-19 in Hunt County rose by almost one-fourth in the past week.
One additional individual has reportedly recovered from the virus, with another person reported hospitalized overnight.
Five new positive test results for COVID-19 were reported in Hunt County late Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75428, which includes Commerce and the surrounding area; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75442,which includes a wide area of northwestern Hunt County and the area near Farmersville; all of which are reported recovering at home; and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75189, which includes the area in Hunt County in and around Royse City, who was reported hospitalized with the virus.
Stovall’s office reported one previously-reported case was removed from the county’s tracking after it was determined the person lives just outside the county’s limits. Because three of the earlier tracked cases were either outside of Hunt County or later tested negative, there were a total of 96 positive cases of Hunt County residents reported as of Wednesday morning.
The 18 confirmed cases reported since May 27 reflect a 19.7 percent rise in cases in one week’s time.
Of those, 48 people were said to have recovered, one more in the past week; while 44 individuals were current cases, 41 of whom were reported recovering at home, with three patients remaining in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Tuesday.
The 23 confirmed cases reported since May 27 reflect a 23.95 percent increase in cases in one week’s time.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday morning, 2,382 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 270 more than what was reported on the morning of May 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.