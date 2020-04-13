Hunt County reported its 22nd confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus Monday, along with its second death, after county and state health officials transferred a fatality from Dallas County’s figures to Hunt County.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday afternoon the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals in question included a male, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75402, recovering at home; and a male, aged 50-64 residing in ZIP Code 75474, who is also recovering at home.
Earlier Monday Stovall’s office reported a male, age 31-49 residing in ZIP code 75135 was recovering at home while a male aged 65 plus, residing in ZIP code 75422 had passed away.
According to the report, the patient’s permanent address was in Hunt County, but he lived in a facility in the Dallas area when he became symptomatic, was tested, and subsequently passed away. The patient was reported to have had underlying medical issues that may have contributed to his death.
Stovall said the Hunt County Health Department confirmed with the Texas Department of State Health Services that the patient was to be added to the Hunt County records rather than the numbers reported by the county in which he died.
Meanwhile, the Hunt County Homeland Security office reported 637 people had been tested for COVID-19 locally as of Monday morning, with 599 negative results. The number only included those reported to the Hunt County Health Department and did not include anyone who may have traveled to other counties to receive a test.
Of those, 18 people had tested positive, with seven of those having recovered.
The county’s first fatality, a female, age 31-49, who resided in ZIP code 75474, had previously been reported Saturday as the county's 18th and most recent COVID-19 victim. Stovall's office reported Sunday evening she died while in the ICU at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville and also had "underlying medical issues."
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting that as of press time Monday, 19 people had been confirmed with COVID-19. No fatalities were reported.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Monday afternoon that 133,126 people had been tested in Texas, with 13,906 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 287 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,176 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of Monday.
