While Hunt County continues to report increased numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, there also continue to be increases in the numbers of those recovered, with fewer patients requiring hospitalization due to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 23 newest cases included nine people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Quinlan, three each from Caddo Mills and Commerce and one each from Celeste, Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, with the exception of one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 720 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning
The county’s daily COVID-19 report indicated there were 461 current cases, with 449 patients recovering at home and 12 people in the hospital, one less than Friday.
A total of 251 people had recovered from the virus, three more than had been reported Friday and 137 more since July 3.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly of COVID-19, a number unchanged in the past week.
The total numbers of current cases, recoveries and hospitalizations will be included in the county’s daily COVID-19 report, which will be released later today.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,476 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, two more than had been reported Friday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
