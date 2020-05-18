UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: A free COVID-19 testing site, planned for Commerce Wednesday has been cancelled. Hunt County Emergency Management Director Richard Hill announced this morning the office of Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the team performing the tests to conduct tests of employees at a meat processing plant in the Houston area. Also, Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville indicated Tuesday's testing site in Rockwall may be moved to another location.
Hunt County reported another confirmed COVID-19 case over the weekend, while Rockwall County recorded its eighth fatality at a long-term care facility.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported late Sunday night theHunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individual is a female, aged 18-30, living in ZIP Code 75428, which includes Commerce and the surrounding area, who is recovering at home.
Today’s official daily report from Stovall’s office indicated Hunt County was listing 64 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while 18 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported the numbers of confirmed cases at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall continue to rise.
“We regret to inform you that another fatality has occurred at Broadmoor,” Neville said in a statement. “To date, there are 60 COVID-19 cases in Broadmoor, 39 residents (15 recovered), 21 staff (17 recovered), and eight fatalities. Broadmoor administration is conducting another round of testing today and tomorrow on all residents and staff. Broadmoor now has the support of the City of Rockwall Fire Department, who has begun working with them to mitigate spread and will conduct a site assessment this week. On May 15, Governor Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced that local fire departments in Texas will begin providing or coordinating testing in nursing homes throughout the state. The City of Rockwall Fire Department and the Royse City Fire department will also be conducting site assessments of each nursing home in Rockwall County. Assessments will include a review of the facility's policies and procedures, personal protective equipment, infection control guidelines and provide recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Fire departments will also determine if additional response operations are necessary.”
