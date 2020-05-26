Free meals for children

The United Way of Hunt County is again teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to children this summer.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all meals will be provided as drive-thru only at all locations.

Those seeking additional information can call the agency at 903-455-7414 or visit www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com

Any child age 18 and under is eligible to receive a free lunch at the sponsored site locations. No sign-ups or pre-registration are required.

The summer meal programs are being offered June 9 through Aug. 6 in Celeste, Commerce and Wolfe City and from June 9 through Aug. 14 in Greenville during the following dates, locations and times.

• Greenville — The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane, between 11 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.

• Celeste — Celeste Elementary School, 605 W. Crockett St., between 11 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.

• Commerce — Norris Community Center, 1007 Ross St., between noon and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

• Wolfe City — Multipurpose Center on Dallas Street, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

