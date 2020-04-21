As many in the community struggle under the economic effects of state and county-mandated closures as a precaution against coronavirus, an increasing number of families are seeking rental assistance. With the state’s moratorium on evictions currently only extending to April 30, this has placed a strain on United Way of Hunt County, so the organization is actively asking for donations in an effort to reduce the number of evictions in the area.
“We’ve even had to apply for a small business loan to stay afloat, ourselves,” the executive director of United Way of Hunt County, Kalena Crossley, told the Herald-Banner. “Rent, by far, is the biggest need here, so we’re looking to see if we can get more assistance.”
Donations to United Way of Hunt County can be made at Alliance Bank, to their account ending with 2760, or can be mailed to United Way of Hunt County, P.O. Box 224, Greenville, TX 75403.
“We know that everyone’s scared due to all the uncertainty right now, but every donation, no matter how small or large, will help us at least slow down the evictions,” Crossley said. “During times of uncertainty, Americans come together to support each other. COVID-19 is a new test of our collective strength.”
In addition to helping with rental assistance both through the Salvation Army Center and directly, United Way of Hunt County also supports the following non-profits: Youth 180, CASA for Hunt County, Hunt County Shared Ministries, Women in Need, Early Childhood Intervention, Raffa Clinic, Hunt County Kids, Lake Regional Community Center, Greenville Golden K Ramp Project, Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, and Lake Area Shared Ministries.
