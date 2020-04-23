As United Way of Hunt County continues to strive to provide rental assistance to area families and support to other non-profits, the charitable organization was surprised to receive a donation of $10,000 from L3Harris on Tuesday.
L3Harris’ donation to United Way of Hunt County was one of four such gifts given to United Ways in North Texas, which also included Tarrant County, Metropolitan Dallas and Waco.
“L3Harris Technologies is pleased to support the communities where our employees both live and work in North Texas through this gift of $50,000 to United Way of Tarrant County (which was allocated between the four United Ways) in support of COVID-19 relief,” said Todd Gautier, the president of L3Harris Technologies Aviation Systems in Arlington. “On behalf of our nearly 10,000 employees in North Texas, our goal is to provide resources using the power of United Way’s community needs assessment and network to extend the impact of this gift.”
The donation received by United Way of Hunt County was especially appreciated, as the organization strains to offer an increasing number of families who are seeking rental assistance after weeks of being off work because of state and county-mandated closures as a precaution against coronavirus.
“We are very appreciative to L3Harris Technologies, for the generous donation to the Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19 for Hunt County families,” Executive Director of United Way of Hunt County Kalena Crossley said. “This support for our communities will allow us to provide financial assistance to families in need of rent and utilities due to this pandemic.”
Even though the Hunt County Commissioners Court extended the moratorium on eviction petition (suit) filings for another 60 days (or until Monday, June 15) at their last meeting, United Way is still striving to offer rental assistance to families to help prevent their situations from getting to that point.
“We know that everyone’s scared due to all the uncertainty right now, but every donation, no matter how small or large, will help us at least slow down the evictions,” Crossley said.
In addition to helping with rental assistance both through the Salvation Army Center and directly, United Way of Hunt County also supports the following non-profits: Youth 180, CASA for Hunt County, Hunt County Shared Ministries, Women in Need, Early Childhood Intervention, Raffa Clinic, Hunt County Kids, Lake Regional Community Center, Greenville Golden K Ramp Project, Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, and Lake Area Shared Ministries.
Those who wish to donate to United Way of Hunt County may do so at Alliance Banks, to their account ending with 2760, or can be mailed to United Way of Hunt County, P.O. Box 224, Greenville, TX 75403.
