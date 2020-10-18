After a few months where the local jobless statistics were showing some improvement, Hunt County ended the summer with a significant jump in unemployment.
More than 1,000 people lost their jobs between August and September and the unemployment rate last month was double what was reported one year earlier, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported at 6.8 percent last month, up from 5.7 percent in August, as well as the 3.4 percent rate reported in September 2019.
The unemployment rate was the highest reported for the county during August since 2013 when 7.1 percent unemployment was recorded.
There were 41,001 people reported as employed in the county during September, representing a decrease of 1,019 jobs since August and a reduction of 1,159 positions from the same point in 2019.
A total of 3,006 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during September, an increase of 453 people since August, and 1,510 more than in September of last year.
The September jobless numbers were the highest in the county for the month since 2012 when 3,113 people were reported unemployed in the county.
The county’s civilian labor force lost 566 people between August and September but had added 251 people during the 12 months.
