In the two years since COVID-19 first upended public education here and across the nation, Greenville ISD continues to address the learning gaps punched open by the pandemic.
Although every class has been impacted to a degree by protocols put in place in response to COVID-19, it’s the very young – those youngsters just learning to read – whose educations have been most impacted, according to Greenville ISD Supt. Sharon Boothe.
When it comes to learning to read, there is no substitute for in-person classroom instruction. Greenville’s students lost the final two and half months of in-person instruction in 2020. Students here went on spring break and never retuned to the classroom for the remainder of the semester as the pandemic swept across Texas and the nation. When school reopened for the fall 2020-21 semester more than a quarter of students stayed home for remote learning amid a time of high anxiety.
“There was this fear. We didn’t know what COVID was. We had had kids living with their grandparents, and people with underlying conditions. We had a lot of fear,” said Boothe.
A 2021 study conducted by Curriculum Associates LLC found that in reading “the percentage of students on grade level in the upper-elementary and middle school grades is close to pre-pandemic levels, whereas in the early grades the percentage of students who are on grade level is lower than before the pandemic.”
GISD saw diminished reading ability in its early grades during September, October and November. However, ”We’re happy to report that the kids are really making process,” Boothe said.
She added: “We haven’t filled the 18-month gap, but we have definitely filled it faster than we projected.”
Learning loss, however, was not confined just to kids in the early grades. Other students, too, fell behind in their classes, and Greenville educators knew they had to address the learning gaps.
The school board approved hiring special “interventionist” teachers – teachers who instruct kids on specific skills or subjects in which they’ve fallen behind. GISD brought on board three interventionists for each district campus, and they remain on the job to this day.
“They’re making a huge difference, along with the teachers,” said Boothe.
Overall, Boothe is confident that when today’s students graduate from high school, they will have been exposed to the same learning opportunities as if the pandemic had never happened.
“Our seniors will have the full range of what should have been taught for the 12 years they were in school,” she said.
Among the many challenges posed by the pandemic was the behavior of students who had been out of the classroom for an extended period. A combination of excitement at returning to school and months living without the structure of the school’s behavioral expectations contributed to classroom disruption.
“We really had to stop and remind – especially our younger ones – how to act, how to get along” in a school setting. “They hadn’t had it (structure) in so long,” said Boothe. Along with getting the kids caught up academically, teachers had to reteach social behaviors.
Dealing with unruly students was just one of a myriad of new challenges for Greenville ISD’s 410 teachers. The last two years have taken an emotional toll, one recognized by administrators and the school board. Above all there was fear.
“Just the anxiety of taking COVID home to their loved ones,” said Boothe, who cited Travis Elementary School’s Sixth Grade Center as one of the campuses that had a high number of COVID-19 cases among students and adults.
“Just the fear of COVID added so much angst to the day-to-day” working environment, said Booth. “It was a constant fear and stress, and by the way, I’ve got to get Johnny reading.”
The school board, she noted, “had the foresight to recognize that the stress level was very high.” The GISD has provided teachers and other district employees with their own counselor.
Like other school districts around the state, GISD made extensive use of online technology and other novel ways to keep learning progressing even when classrooms were closed. The district purchased Chromebook devices for students, worked with local Internet providers to set up hot spots, and coordinated with parents to keep the business of learning going forward.”
Most Greenville parents were committed to their children’s education, said Boothe. “They came through once a week and dropped off a packet and picked up a packet,” she recalled. “They were phenomenal.”
In fact, the entire community rallied to help out, she said. “The community came together in our need and definitely came through.”
For her personally, Boothe said two years of pandemic have deepened her connections to the people she sees and works with day in and day out.
“I think it really put me closer to the kids, to the parents and to the teachers,” she said. “I do believe in our children and I’m passionate about teaching and learning and the safety of our kids. Getting through COVID reiterated the fact that that’s our belief. I still love what I do and every day is a rewarding day.”
Although COVID-19 has receded for the time being, a new strain of Omicron has taken hold in Europe and Asia. Health experts expect the BA.2 variant to cause an uptick in new coronavirus cases here before too long. Health officials believe the variant is already found in roughly 25% or 30% of new cases in the United States.
Meanwhile, GISD will continue to be there for its children no matter what comes around the corner. GISD, said Boothe is district that seeks to “capture kids’ hearts.” She cited a quote by author Flip Flippen:
“If you don’t have a child’s heart, you’ll never get their brain.”
