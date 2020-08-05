This month, members of the community will have multiple opportunities to support Women In Need (WIN), a non-profit that focuses on re-empowering victims of domestic violence and providing them with a safe shelter, clothing, food, legal advocacy and counseling.
One of them is WIN’s own Fifth Annual Hot Havana Night Fundraiser, which has been retooled as “Hot Havana Night Delivered” this year because of precautions against COVID-19 and will involve WIN staff “delivering” the Latin-themed event to donors’ homes.
“To show our appreciation for people who make donations to us this month, we will be visiting our supporters’ homes between Saturday, Aug. 15, and the end of the month, and delivering bottles of wine, gift baskets, and chips and salsa,” WIN’s executive director, Connie Pettitt told the Herald-Banner. “We’ll also make social media posts, acknowledging each of our donors, advertising that they supported us.”
Two of WIN’s Hot Havana Night donors are its “Platinum Champion,” Jerry Ransom, who gave $10,000, and its “Golden Champion,” Russell and Jamie Jacks, who gave $5,000.
Those who would like to make a donation online, directly to WIN can do so at www.wintexas.org/donation.php.
Another event going on this month in support of WIN is Angie’s House, a music festival/car show/silent auction/raffle, which is also scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, and will be held on the lot at 3303 Wesley St.
Angie’s House will be hosted by a relatively new ministry in Greenville, Abba’s House, which largely focuses on reaching out to people who are experiencing poverty or homelessness.
“My wife, Angie, and I moved back to Greenville a few months ago. We had both been born and raised here, but God called us back and we wanted to do something big to help people,” said Loran Mixson of Abba’s House. “Even though my wife passed away (in May), we believed that we were called back here to feed the homeless and help Women in Need, and this community has poured its heart out for the cause in a big way.”
Indeed, the Angie’s House event has received much support from Greenville-area residents and will feature musical performances by Mike “Papa Cass” Castleberry, Steve Combs and Bad Moon Rising, Chris and Gale Fyke, Mark Barker, J.D. Johnson, The Walsh Brothers, Rick Richards, Banks and Company, and Jeremy W. Bellamy.
“We are just so grateful to this community that’s come out in support of Women In Need,” Mixson said. “We have people in our car show who could probably show cars anywhere and could probably make money doing it, but they’re donating their time for the cause, and we have donations from so many local businesses for the silent auction and raffle, that it really shows how much people want to make a difference.”
The Angie’s House event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3303 Wesley St.
