The turnout was probably lighter than intended, but those that participated were emotional about their cause.
Jim Satterwhite and Erica Painter staged a brief protest Wednesday morning at the Hunt County Courthouse, in protest of the county’s continued lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order, allowing a phased-in approach to reopening businesses and other agencies throughout the Texas. Under the order, which the Hunt County Commissioners Court has voted to follow, Phase I begins Friday morning and all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are permitted to reopen but must limit their capacity to 25 percent of their listed occupancy. Local public museums and libraries may reopen only if permitted by the local government. Single-person offices may reopen as well.
Satterwhite helped organize Wednesday’s event through the Hunt County Back To Business Facebook group and said it was time to reconsider the shelter in place order which has been in effect since March 23.
“I just think a little reasoning needs to come into this,” Satterwhite said. “My whole thing is protect the vulnerable and trust the healthy, and I’m healthy. And I thank God I live in Texas and the United States of America.”
Painter owns and operates the Forbidden Gallery store and art gallery in downtown Greenville and said her business has been allowed to open during the shutdown, offering sales via curbside and online.
“But our sales are maybe one-third of what they were,” Painter said.
Her husband Josh is the owner of the Texas Tattoo Parlor and Art Gallery, which has remained closed during the interim. She said they are aware of some tattoo artists who have kept operating in private, out of their homes, which is in violation of the state and county orders.
“Josh and I have been trying to do things the right way,” Painter said.
The protest included Satterwhite carrying a large United States flag as the pair quietly walked around the courthouse a few times, occasionally drawing appreciative shouts from passing motorists.
With the reopening of some businesses scheduled Friday morning, Hunt County will not be updating the “Frequently Asked Questions” portion of its COVID-19 information on the county’s web site.
County Judge Bobby Stovall’s office reported that startingFriday, all COVID-19 questions should be directed to the relevant state agencies. Anyone concerned whether their individual business activities is considered “essential” by the state, should direct their question to the Texas Department of Emergency Management at the bottom of the “Essential Services” page located at: tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.