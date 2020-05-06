Hunt County reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight.
A free mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available in the county this week.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined tthe individuals in question included a male, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75401. which includes the city of Greenville; and a female, aged 50-64 living in ZIP Code 75189. which includes the area in and around Royse City in Hunt County. Both patients are currently recovering at home.
According to the official daily report from Stovall’s office as of Wednesday morning the county was listing 52 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 17 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services a total of 977 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning.
Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 6 p..m. Thursday and Friday at the Cash Volunteer Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 just south of the Greenville city limits. Those being tested will be screened for symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.
Those wanting to make an appointment can visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
