The pace of COVID-19 continues to slow in Hunt County, although two more deaths have been attributed to the virus, with about one out of every three of the county’s residents 16 and older having received the first dose of the vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that Hunt County had 5,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 45 more than had been reported 10 days earlier, with 868 probable cases, 39 more than on May 7.
The state agency reported the county had 5,966 estimated recoveries of the virus Monday, 63 more than 10 days before.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in the county was reported to be 170 Friday, two more than on May 7 and six more since April 3.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
The vaccine is now available to anyone age 18 and over. No one under age 16 will be vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization May 10 to the Pfizer- BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is offering the Pfizer vaccine to younger children.
“Now that the vaccine has approval for children ages 12 and above we will provide the COVID shots at our Urgent Care Center here in Greenville, by appointment, said Lisa Hill, Director Foundation Development and Marketing Communications.
Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 33.92% of the Hunt County population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, with 27.64% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 62.19% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 54.53% being fully vaccinated.
