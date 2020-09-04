Hunt County added eight more COVID-19 cases Thursday night, with additional deaths connected to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included six from Greenville and one each from Celeste and Wolfe City
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The two most recent fatalities were reported to be a male, aged 65-plus from Greenville and a male, aged 65-plus from Quinlan.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Friday morning indicated the county had 1,458 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,319 recoveries.
There were 115 current cases reported in the county Friday, with 104 patients recovering at home and 11 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,878 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Friday an increase of 47 tests since Thursday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 6.08 percent Friday.
A total of 24 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Friday.
County officials announced how there are differences with the Texas Department of State Health Services in the number of deaths attributed to the virus. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 30 Friday, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 27, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 24 Thursday.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
