Hunt County has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, while also noting more individuals have recovered from the virus.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department had completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included a male, aged 31-49, ZIP code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, who is recovering at home. The second is a male, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP code 75442, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area, who is recovering at home.
As of Wednesday morning, Stovall’s office was listing 68 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 45 people were said to have recovered, two more than at the same time Tuesday, while 20 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Wednesday that there had been 1,749 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County, 22 more than at the same point Tuesday.
As of press time Wednesday, the Rockwall Office of Emergency Management was reporting that 159 people had been confirmed with the virus, with 108 people having recovered, 21 more than at the same point Tuesday, and with 1,741 tests having been conducted in the county.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said a Tuesday drive-thru testing site at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall was a success.
“All of the appointment slots were filled,” Neville said. “Thank you to the soldiers who performed the testing, the people who came to get tested, and everyone who helped share the message.”
A total of 22 people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
As of press time Wednesday, Neville’s office was also reporting 69 of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were in Rockwall, 26 in Fate, 20 in Royse City, five in Heath, and two each in McLendon-Chisholm and Rowlett. A total of 35 of the cases at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge were from Rockwall County.
Statewide, the TDSHS was reporting 744,937 total COVID-19 tests had been performed as of Wednesday, with 49,912 people having been confirmed with the virus. An estimated 29,359 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Texas as of Wednesday, with 19,280 active cases reported. The state agency indicated there had been 1,369 fatalities and 1,791 Texans remained hospitalized as of press time Wednesday.
