Two more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Hunt County, as about one-third of the county’s population has received at least the first dose of a vaccine against the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that Hunt County had 5,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 41 patients since June 5, with 923 probable cases, 31 more than on June 5.
The county had 6,135 estimated recoveries of the virus, 73 more than on June 5.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Hunt County was reported to be 178 Monday, two more than on June 5 and eight more than what had been reported on May 17.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2percent of their patient populations were due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 35.76% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, with 30.34% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 65.29% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 59% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
