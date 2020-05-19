A spokesman for L3Harris confirmed Monday that two more employees at the Greenville facility had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
While the two people who recently tested positive for coronavirus — as well as other employees who may have come into contact with them — have been sent home to isolate, L3 Harris reported that the individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April “has fully recovered and has resumed work.”
In an effort to protect the 5,500-or-so employees at the Greenville plant from coming into contact with coronavirus, L3 Harris has instituted additional protocols, including:
• Handwashing and requiring that masks be worn on site
• Redesigning workspaces to be more conducive to social distancing and staggering work shifts
• Canceling travel and attendance at external events
The senior marketing manager of marketing communications for L3Harris, Lance Martin, also mentioned that the company has set aside a company-wide relief fund to expand its employee assistance programs, such as back-up childcare and paid time off.
