Two more test positive

A spokesman for L3Harris confirmed Monday that two more employees at the Greenville facility had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

While the two people who recently tested positive for coronavirus — as well as other employees who may have come into contact with them — have been sent home to isolate, L3 Harris reported that the individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April “has fully recovered and has resumed work.”

In an effort to protect the 5,500-or-so employees at the Greenville plant from coming into contact with coronavirus, L3 Harris has instituted additional protocols, including:

• Handwashing and requiring that masks be worn on site

• Redesigning workspaces to be more conducive to social distancing and staggering work shifts

• Canceling travel and attendance at external events

The senior marketing manager of marketing communications for L3Harris, Lance Martin, also mentioned that the company has set aside a company-wide relief fund to expand its employee assistance programs, such as back-up childcare and paid time off.

