Two area L3Harris employees, Carmen Anderson at the Greenville facility and Anjali Manly at the one in Rockwall, will be honored at this week’s National Women of Color (WOC) STEM Virtual Conference, on Oct. 8-10, for their accomplishments in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Anderson, who is a senior specialist in systems engineering, and Manly, who is a lead project engineer, are two of only 40 women nationwide who will be receiving awards at the conference.
“This award encourages me to continue seeking knowledge and excellence in all that I do,” said Anderson, who will be receiving the WOC’s Technology All Star award, which recognizes those with 15 or more years experience in their field. “I try to encourage the kids, the way my parents always encouraged me.”
Like Anderson, Manly also sees her award as a way to encourage young girls to pursue interests in STEM.
“It is so important for our daughters to know they have a place in STEM and can reach any goal they set their mind to,” said Manly, who will also receive a Technology Rising Star award, but for those with 14 or fewer years experience in the workforce. “Programs like these are significant, because encouraging diversity of gender and race, in turn, encourages diversity of perspective and thought.”
For 25 years, the WOC STEM Conference has celebrated the achievements of women across all of the STEM fields. The conferences also feature panel discussions comprised of leaders from Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and universities.
