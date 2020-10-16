Area residents will have at least two opportunities in the next week to obtain supplies of free food, being offered by two local organizations.
• Phase 3 of the giveaways offered by the Community Seeds of Lone Oak in combination with GoFresh USA, part of a national effort, is scheduled between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 3939 Joe Ramsey Blvd. The boxes are each expected to include approximately 30 pounds of protein, dairy, fruit and vegetables.
Volunteers are being requested to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and should arrive for the event by 3 p.m. Oct. 9.
The number of boxes delivered will depend on the size of the family being assisted. Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
• Hope For You in Greenville is providing 2,500 produce boxes at two locations on Thursday, Oct. 22. The giveaways begin at 10 a.m. at the organization’s office at 4320 U.S. Highway 380 Business in Greenville and also at 1316 W. Main St. in Lewisville.
Hope For You is a non-profit organization with a mission to eliminate poverty around the globe, empower the human potential for self-reliance and restore the power of hope for every individual, one soul at a time. The organization also offered an initial giveaway at the same locations on Tuesday of this week.
Additional information is available by calling 903-308-6288.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.