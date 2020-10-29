With two days left in the early voting period for next Tuesday’s elections, more than 21,000 Hunt County voters had already cast their ballots ahead of time.
The total so far was closing in on the record for an election in the county, set four years ago, with extended early voting scheduled today.
A list of polling places for next week’s elections is included in today’s edition of the Herald-Banner and sample ballots are scheduled to be included in Saturday’s weekend edition.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that as of Wednesday morning, a total of 21,096 early ballots had been cast. That compares to November 2016, which ended up with a then-record 17,534 early votes.
A total of 31,805 people voted in the elections four years ago, with more than 18,000 voters casting ballots in the county on election day, another one-day record for the county.
Multiple special issues are on this year’s ballot, along with national, regional and statewide contests.
• Greenville residents are considering whether to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, allow liquor sales and whether to approve a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
• Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school.
• Voters in the city of Campbell are deciding on whether to allow beer and wine sales at stores.
• Voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
• County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race on the ballots.
Early voting for the elections continues through Friday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville, between 7 a.m.and 7 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Early voting is also taking place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today and Friday.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
