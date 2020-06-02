Two blood drives are scheduled in Greenville this week to help make sure supplies are available for the long summer ahead.
Hunt County, the Rotary Club of Greenville and Carter BloodCare are teaming up for the events.
* The first blood drive is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. today. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be outside of the Hunt County Courthouse at 2507 Lee St.
Appointments can be set by visiting https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/106991.
* The second event is scheduled by the Rotary Club between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be in front of Staples, 6834 Wesley St., in the Promenade Shopping Center.
The Rotary Club is hoping to have at least 25 people to donate.
Carter BloodCare reports red blood cells only stay viable for 42 days and all local banks only have a one-day supply available. The agency said it relies on high school seniors to donate 20 percent of their inventory during this time of year, but with the pandemic, that has not happened.
The agency said that increased highway traffic and elective surgeries have resulted in a critical point of a low blood supply at a time of high demand.
Appointments for Friday’s event can be set by visiting https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115275.
