Two local organizations are out for blood this week, with two blood drives scheduled in Greenville in coordination with Carter BloodCare.
• Angels Care Home Health is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at 4801 Wesley St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jennifer Scroggins at 903-243-5130.
• The Greenville Rotary is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Haunted Landmark, 2920 Lee St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Larry James at 903-455-5852.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website that donors set up following a donation.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This helps manage “socially distancing.” Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus and creates greater space between donor beds at indoor blood drives.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Many people know someone that has recovered from COVID-19. A person with the antibodies that helped them survive could be uniquely qualified to help patients currently hospitalized with the disease. The plasma from these recovered patients is called COVID-19 convalescent plasma and it is being transfused to treat COVID-19. Click here to learn more or to sign up for donating convalescent plasma.
