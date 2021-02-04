Hunt Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at 4215 Joe Ramsay Blvd. E. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, call Hillary Smith at 903-408-7790.
Sunrise Salon and Suites is also hosting an upcoming Greenville community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2701 Sunset Strip in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ashley Sneed at 903-303-9821.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website that donors set up following a donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
