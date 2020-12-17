Volunteers on Tuesday began assisting Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH with the packing of Christmas food boxes for area families.
Each of the boxes will include a turkey, thanks to the assistance of a local celebrity and the support of multiple businesses and organizations.
The Herald-Banner and FISH are also in the home stretch for the Hunt County Cares And Shares Food Drive.
The Christmas Food Box packing will continue through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. each day on the back dock at the GEUS Customer Service Center, 2810 Wesley St. Those wanting to help are being asked to sign up for a minimum of one hour blocks of time at the link below. Walk-ups will not be accepted.
Masks will be required and provided if individuals do not have one.
Anyone who has been exposed to, or diagnosed with COVID-19 or who is experiencing symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, head ache or sore throat, should not register or attend. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Those wanting to sign up can do so online at https://tinyurl.com/y68xpsd8. Larger groups wanting to help with packing can contact Adam Beene at 903-455-0545.
The 17th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive continues through this Friday.
Donations of money or food will be accepted in the foyer at the Herald-Banner office, at 2305 King St., or the FISH office at 2805 King St., during regular business hours.
While direct donations of food are always welcome, cash donations go farther because FISH can buy about “three nutritious meals” – or eight pounds of food – for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
Gift cards for donations to FISH can be purchased from the local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.
The 16th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive in 2019 raised enough funds to allow FISH to buy 115,085 pounds of food, which was more than the newspaper’s hoped-for amount of 110,000 pounds.
Meanwhile, Friendlee announced Tuesday morning the Friendlee’s Turkey Drive helped FISH provide turkeys for each Christmas food box, which are scheduled to be distributed Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.