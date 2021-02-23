A little ice and snow won’t keep local anglers from getting a rare opportunity to land a rainbow trout, a type of fish that typically isn’t found around here.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have announced the free 2021 Trout Bout Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 27, at Graham Park, 800 Walnut St. in Greenville.
The derby had been set for this past Saturday, Feb. 20, until the winter storm forced its postponement.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will be reserved until 10:30 a.m. for youth groups, with adults able to fish from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fishing license will be required on the day of the event.
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Department added thousands of trout to neighborhood lakes across North Texas, as well as in several state parks throughout Texas.
In Greenville, the TPWD released 500 trout at the “lake” in Graham Park on Feb. 2.
Rainbow trout can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, from simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod.
There will be a sign-in sheet for each person to fill out on the day of the event and valid ID cards will be needed to place participants in the right categories.
No trout of any kind are usually found in the lake, which normally is full of crappie and small bass and catfish. Rainbow trout are typically found in more northern and colder states.
Any of the fish which survive the Trout Bout are likely to die off within a few days.
People can take home any trout they do catch.
Additional information on the event is available by calling the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department at 903-457-2994.
