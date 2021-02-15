Well, the trout should feel right at home about now, as the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.are planning to conduct the free 2021 Trout Bout Fishing Derby.
The third annual derby is scheduled Saturday at Graham Park, 800 Walnut St., in Greenville.
As of press time Saturday, the event was set to begin at 8 a.m. and will be reserved until 10:30 a.m. for youth groups, with adults able to fish from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and no fishing license will be required on the day of the event.
Fishing poles will not be provided during the activity. Those participating are reminded to bring their own poles and gear.
For the third year in a row, the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife announced its intention to add thousands of trout to neighborhood lakes across North Texas, as well as in several state parks throughout Texas.
In Greenville, the TPWD was scheduled to release 500 trout at the “lake” in Graham Park on Feb. 2.
The release from the TPWD said rainbow trout can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, from simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod.
There will be a sign-in sheet for each person to fill out on the day of the event and valid ID cards will be needed to place participants in the right categories.
No trout of any kind are usually found in the lake, which normally is full of crappie and small bass and catfish. Rainbow trout are typically found in more northern and colder states.
But of course, the recent winter weather may make them stick around a while, if they are not caught during Saturday’s event.
People can take home any trout they do catch.
Among types of bait recommended are kernel corn, cheese balls, salmon eggs, wigglers, cut nightcrawlers, manufactured trout bites or trout nibbles, crickets, mealworms and dough.
Additional information on the event is available by calling the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department at 903-457-2994.
Additional information on the trout stocking schedule is available at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml?s=o
