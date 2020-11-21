Trials were set on dates in 2021 in three pending murder cases, during hearings Thursday in the 196th District Court.
• Brooke Ashley Craig, 29, has been charged with capital murder involving the shooting death of a Greenville boy. Craig, 29, also faces lesser-included counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7. The trial had been expected to start in September but was postponed because of COVID-19.
After the review hearing Monday, the trial was scheduled to begin on May 17, 2021.
Craig, of Garland, remains in the Hunt County Detention Center on $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10.
• An announcement hearing was held Monday for a Caddo Mills man charged with murder in connection with a stabbing death in Greenville in January.
Robert Paul Nichlson, 43, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April involving the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. He has pleaded not guilty.
After Thursday’s hearing, the trial was scheduled for July 19, 2021.
Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville.
• Trial was also set Thursday for a local man charged with murder involving the alleged strangulation death of his estranged wife in February 2019. Matthew Kenton Pride has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride. The indictment filed in April 2019 by a Hunt County grand jury alleged Pride caused the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride “by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride, by applying pressure to Nicole Pride’s throat or neck.”
The defendant remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.
He was found inside Kennedy-Pride’s Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019.
After Thursday’s announcement hearing, Pride’s trial was scheduled to begin April 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.