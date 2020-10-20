Three years after they were initially arrested for running an illegal puppy mill, a local couple is still awaiting trial for alleging they used their adopted children as slave labor as part of the operation.
Jeffery and Barbara Barrett are awaiting trials in the Hunt County Court at Law No. 2 on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals. A trial date is not yet scheduled.
The couple was also scheduled for a jury trial Tuesday in the 354th District Court on indictments of trafficking of persons-continuous.
Judge Keli Aiken reset the trials Tuesday. Pretrial hearings are currently scheduled for March 4 and jury selection in both cases is set for March 8, 2021.
They have pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The felony cases are in line to be considered first.
On Sept. 25, 2017, the SPCA of Texas joined with Hunt County Constable for Precinct 1 Terry Jones and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in seizing 117 animals from a home on County Road 3103, off Interstate 30.
The agency reported the majority of the animals, 100 dogs and puppies, were housed in a metal addition to the brick home on the property and were found living in cages, crates and kennels, up to three dogs in each. Another 15 dogs and puppies and two cats were found inside the residence. The Barretts were said to have told investigators they were selling the dogs.
The investigation into the puppy mill was followed by allegations the couple forced their children to help run the business.
The Barretts were again arrested on Aug. 2, 2018, as a result of the investigation by the Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime section of the Texas Attorney General’s office.
The Hunt County grand jury charged the Barretts on one count each of trafficking of persons-continuous.
Attorneys Jessica McDonald and Frederick Shelton had filed multiple motions in the felony case, seeking the quashing of the indictments, alleging the charges against the couple were unconstitutionally overboard and vague.
In response prosecutors lodged additional allegations against the Barretts, claiming the couple also sexually molested and exploited their children.
The Barrett’s filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals with the Fifth District of Texas at Dallas. A hearing on the appeal was conducted in November 2019.
The appeals court issued a decision on July 17, denying the appeals.
Jeffery Barrett remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a $650,000 bond on the trafficking charge. Barbara Barrett remained free on bond as of Tuesday.
