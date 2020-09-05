The new school year starts Tuesday in the Greenville Independent School District, which also means a return to active traffic zones and reminders about school bus safety and the daytime curfew.
Motorists are also advised to avoid parking in fire lanes around local schools.
School zones mean reduced speed from the start of the zone to the end of the zone. The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville ISD Police Department officers are scheduled to be on hand to monitor and enforce the local school zones.
Children should be instructed to cross streets at crosswalks, especially if crossing guards are available.
Passing a stopped school bus is illegal and can land a motorist in jail if the bus driver reports them. When a bus is stopped, motorists on either side of the road must stop until the bus driver pulls in the “stop” sign and turns off the flashing lights.
Fire lanes are to be kept clear at all times and parking is not allowed in marked lanes. Violations for stopping, standing or parking a vehicle in a fire lane can result in a fine of up to $2,000.
The city of Greenville’s daytime curfew also goes back into effect Tuesday. Children under 17 should be off city streets between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on school days. Juveniles are also prohibited from being on local streets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 6 a.m. on weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.