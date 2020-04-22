Compiling statistics for just how many people are confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus in a given area is a challenging task, as there are different agencies issuing reports at varying times during each day.
The reports themselves can differ, as some give the location of the patients by the cities where they reside, others by ZIP code. And the totals themselves can change from day to day, as the numbers are re-calibrated.
That has been true concerning the reports from Hunt County. The Hunt County Judge’s Office issues statements each time the Hunt County Health Department completes an initial investigation and confirms an individual has the COVID-19 virus. The office also began issuing a more detailed daily report Tuesday and by Wednesday morning’s report, the numbers differed.
“We are tracking 39 total cases,” County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said. But as of Tuesday evening, there were only 38 confirmed cases in the county. The previously reported positive test for case No. 29 had been retracted because of problems with a fax communication related to that particular case.
Wednesday morning’s daily report indicated there were 37 confirmed cases in the county after Ray reported patient No. 27, a male, 50-64 from ZIP code 75401 was transferred to another county.
Wednesday’s report also indicated there were 17 current cases, with 16 patients isolated at home, with one patient remaining hospitalized and 18 people having recovered.
Meanwhile, the numbers of people confirmed with the COVID-19 virus in Rockwall County continue to spike, with more than 50 reported as of Wednesday morning, including two at a local long-term care facility.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall has two positive COVID-19 cases.
“Broadmoor’s administration is actively working with the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Rockwall County Health Authority Dr. Gary A. Bonacquisti, County Judge David Sweet and the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management to ensure all aspects of protective measures and support are in place to stop any further spread in the Broadmoor community,” Neville said in a statement issued Tuesday evening. “Residents are isolated, personal protective equipment is being utilized, and they will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Broadmoor residents, their families, staff, and all others impacted by this virus,” said Sweet.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported it had received eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 55 as of press time Wednesday. No fatalities had been reported in the county.
Among the confirmed cases, 37 were from Rockwall, eight in Fate, six in Royse City, three in Heath and one in Rowlett.
Neville said her office has not received an official report on the number of people who have recovered from the virus but will pass along the information when it becomes available from the Department of State Health Services.
