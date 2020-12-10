Hundreds of area children may not find a toy or other gift under the Christmas tree this year, as Toys For Tots Hunt County is running short as the big day gets nearer.
County Coordinator Teri Roundtree said the organization has already filled more than 1,700 requests from area families, but more last-minute appeals than expected are coming in.
“We have close to 400 right now,” Roundtree said Wednesday.
Toys For Tots has two events lined up this week.
• Toys For Tots Hunt County is hosting a benefit concert, featuring Trey Gilleland and The Downbeat Band, at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St. in downtown Greenville on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the concert is $20 per person and a new, unwrapped toy. Additional information is available by calling 903-458-9339 or via email at huntcountytx@toysfortots.org.
• A Toys For Tots toy drive is scheduled at the Tin Cup Tavern, 3667 Interstate 30 in Campbell on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. with karaoke with Randy Brannon until 6 p.m., followed by Luke Wyldmon starting at 7-10 p.m. Those attending are being asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or bike. Additional information is available online at http://www.thetincuptavern.com/ or by calling 903-454-2211.
“And that’s going to be it for us for the year,” Roundtree said, adding she expects the pleas for toys to continue to arrive as Christmas approaches.
“We need anything and everything, monetary donations or toys,” she said.
Additional information about Toys For Tots Hunt County is available online at https://huntcountytx.toysfortots.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.